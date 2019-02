× Expand Photo by Emily Toadvine All makes and models are welcome to attend Wilderness Trail's Cruise-In May 25.

Wilderness Trail Cruise-In

Show off your cool rides. All makes and models welcome. Food trucks, dash plaques and door prizes. Bourbon Blitzkrieg, a Chicago group, of 70 cars will be special guests.

For more information call (859) 402-8707 or visit wildernesstrailky.com