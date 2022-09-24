Wilderness Trail Distillery Charity Chili Cook-Off

to

Wilderness Trail Distillery 4095 Lebanon Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Sample some great chili and vote for your favorite all with the goal of raising funds for the Danville Kiwanis' programs to benefit local youth and senior citizens. Check out our website for ticket information or entry forms to compete.

For more information, please call 859.402.8707 or visit wildernesstraildistillery.com/event/grab-your-spices/

Info

Wilderness Trail Distillery 4095 Lebanon Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
859.402.8707
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Wilderness Trail Distillery Charity Chili Cook-Off - 2022-09-24 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wilderness Trail Distillery Charity Chili Cook-Off - 2022-09-24 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wilderness Trail Distillery Charity Chili Cook-Off - 2022-09-24 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wilderness Trail Distillery Charity Chili Cook-Off - 2022-09-24 11:00:00 ical