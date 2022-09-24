Wilderness Trail Distillery Charity Chili Cook-Off

× Expand Bob Linkous Country Boy in the Kitchen received the People's Choice award at Wilderness Trail's 2021 Charity Chili Cook Off.

Sample some great chili and vote for your favorite all with the goal of raising funds for the Danville Kiwanis' programs to benefit local youth and senior citizens. Check out our website for ticket information or entry forms to compete.

For more information, please call 859.402.8707 or visit wildernesstraildistillery.com/event/grab-your-spices/