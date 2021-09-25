× Expand Emily Toadvine photo The 2019 Charity Chili Cook Off winners pose with their trophies.

Wilderness Trail Distillery Charity Chili Cook Off

Cook Off will benefit the Danville Kiwanis Club's youth and senior citizen programs. Come sample the chili and vote for your favorite. See details, rules for entering and other information at our website.

For more information call (859) 319-2075 or visit wildernesstraildistillery.com/event/get-your-recipes-ready-chili-cook-off-returns/