Wilderness Trail Distillery Charity Chili Cook Off

Wilderness Trail Distillery 4095 Lebanon Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Cook Off will benefit the Danville Kiwanis Club's youth and senior citizen programs. Come sample the chili and vote for your favorite. See details, rules for entering and other information at our website.

For more information call (859) 319-2075 or visit wildernesstraildistillery.com/event/get-your-recipes-ready-chili-cook-off-returns/

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
