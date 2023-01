× Expand Photo by Emily Toadvine More than 200 Corvettes attend Wilderness Trail Distillery's annual Corvette Cruise-In. All makes and models of Corvettes are welcome.

Wilderness Trail Distillery Corvette Cruise-In

More than 200 Corvettes are showcased at Wilderness Trail Distillery's annual Corvette Cruise-In. The event includes live music, food trucks and door prizes.

For more information, please call 859.402.8707 or visit wildernesstraildistillery.com/event/corvette-cruise-in-returns/