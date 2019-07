× Expand Photo submitted Barry Frazee brings his mix of rock, bluegrass and country to perform Aug. 2 at Wilderness Trail Distillery's First Friday.

Wilderness Trail First Friday

Free music by Barry Frazee and food for sale by Triple J&C Barbecue. Cocktails for sale by Wilderness Trail. Frazee's music is a mix of rock, bluegrass and country.

For more information call (859) 402-8707 or visit wildernesstraildistillery.com