Wildflowers & Wine for Mom at Ghost Fox Winery

Celebrate Mom with an afternoon she’ll truly love. Join us at Ghost Fox Winery for a relaxed Mother’s Day featuring build-your-own bouquets from local flower farm Agape Fields, a spring spritz and mimosa bar, and a letter station to write a heartfelt note to Mom.

This is a come-and-go event from 1–5 PM, so arrive anytime, sip, stroll the vineyard, create something beautiful, and enjoy time together.

Tickets required for flower bouquets - available at www.ghostfoxwinery.com

Wine, mimosas, and spring sips available for purchase

For more information call 502.553.8378 or visit ghostfoxwinery.com