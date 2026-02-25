Wildflowers & Wine for Mom at Ghost Fox Winery

Ghost Fox Winery 2385 Chrisman Mill Road, Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356

Wildflowers & Wine for Mom at Ghost Fox Winery

Celebrate Mom with an afternoon she’ll truly love. Join us at Ghost Fox Winery for a relaxed Mother’s Day featuring build-your-own bouquets from local flower farm Agape Fields, a spring spritz and mimosa bar, and a letter station to write a heartfelt note to Mom.

This is a come-and-go event from 1–5 PM, so arrive anytime, sip, stroll the vineyard, create something beautiful, and enjoy time together.

Tickets required for flower bouquets - available at www.ghostfoxwinery.com

Wine, mimosas, and spring sips available for purchase

For more information call 502.553.8378 or visit ghostfoxwinery.com

Info

Food & Drink
502.553.8378
