Wildlife Hike at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

to

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026

Wildlife Hike

Donation: $10/person, $5/members, Children 6 and under FREE.

Creasey Mahan’s naturalist Jacob Crider will lead a wildlife hike around the preserve searching for birds, turtles, lizards, frogs, salamanders, snakes, trees, wildflowers, butterflies, and other insects! Wear comfortable shoes/Hike is easy to moderate/Bring binoculars, camera or smartphone.

For more information, please call 502.228.4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.228.4362
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Wildlife Hike at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2023-05-20 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wildlife Hike at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2023-05-20 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wildlife Hike at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2023-05-20 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wildlife Hike at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2023-05-20 13:00:00 ical