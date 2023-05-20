Wildlife Hike at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve Wildlife Hike

Donation: $10/person, $5/members, Children 6 and under FREE.

Creasey Mahan’s naturalist Jacob Crider will lead a wildlife hike around the preserve searching for birds, turtles, lizards, frogs, salamanders, snakes, trees, wildflowers, butterflies, and other insects! Wear comfortable shoes/Hike is easy to moderate/Bring binoculars, camera or smartphone.

For more information, please call 502.228.4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/