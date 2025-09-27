× Expand Louisville Zoo Wildlife Photography Basics at the Louisville Zoo

Wildlife Photography Basics at the Louisville Zoo

Saturday, Sept 27 (9 – 11 a.m.)

$60 non-member/ $40 members — price includes all-day admission to the Zoo!

Calling all budding photographers!

Are you a passionate bird watcher? Curious about wildlife photography? Your Louisville Zoo has the perfect experience for you!

Join our expert Zoo staff as they guide you through key animal behaviors to watch for and the best times to capture stunning action shots. Once you’ve learned what to look for in your subjects, our friends from Murphy’s Camera will teach you the basics of framing your shot and making the most of natural light. After the classroom portion, we’ll head out into the Zoo to photograph some of our beautiful, winged residents in their habitats.

This session is designed for teens and adults with little to no wildlife photography experience. It’s a hands-on adventure that takes you beyond the classroom and into the heart of the Zoo! Participants ages 13 to 17 must be accompanied by a ticket-holding adult.

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org