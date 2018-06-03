Wildman Days

Do you believe in Bigfoot? Whether you are a believer or a skeptic, you'll want to come to Kentucky's only Bigfoot street festival in Lawrenceburg, June 1-3. You can learn more about Anderson County's unique connection to Bigfoot - who many people have reported seeing over the years in an area near the Kentucky River not far from the Wild Turkey distillery - or just enjoy the other activities, entertainment, and food being planned for this unique event.

For more information call502-598-3127 or visit wildmandays.com