Willie G Live at Duggers

to

Duggers Bar & Grill 11 West Center St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Grab your friends and head to Duggers for a fun night! Local artist Willie G will be live in concert at Duggers on Saturday, June 11th, from 8pm-10pm!

Come support local business & a local artist all the same night! 🎶🎤🎸

For more information, please call 270.245.6016 or visit on Facebook: Duggers Bar and Grill

Info

Duggers Bar & Grill 11 West Center St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs
270.245.6016
to
Google Calendar - Willie G Live at Duggers - 2022-06-11 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Willie G Live at Duggers - 2022-06-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Willie G Live at Duggers - 2022-06-11 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Willie G Live at Duggers - 2022-06-11 20:00:00 ical