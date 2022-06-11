Willie G Live at Duggers

× Expand Duggers Duggers

Grab your friends and head to Duggers for a fun night! Local artist Willie G will be live in concert at Duggers on Saturday, June 11th, from 8pm-10pm!

Come support local business & a local artist all the same night! 🎶🎤🎸

For more information, please call 270.245.6016 or visit on Facebook: Duggers Bar and Grill