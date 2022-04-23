Wilmore Coaster Car Derby

Enjoy a full-filled day watching old-time coaster cars race down E. Main St. to claim the Derby grand prize. Shops will be open, food vendors on site, antique and "unique" vehicles on display. Free thanks to wonderful sponsors!

For more information call 8598583895 or visit wilmore.org

Wilmore Main Street E. Main Street, Wilmore, Kentucky 40390
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
8598583895
