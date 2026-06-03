In celebration of Wilmore’s 150th birthday, America’s 250th birthday, Thomson-Hood Veterans Center’s 35th anniversary, and the 25th anniversary of 9/11, the community is invited to attend the Wilmore Salute To Service June 11-13, 2026, at the Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore, Kentucky.

This special three-day patriotic celebration will honor the men and women who have served our nation while bringing together remembrance, history, music, family activities, and community pride. Proudly sponsored by Kentucky Veterans Trust Fund, City of Wilmore, Jessamine County Fiscal Court, Farmers Bank, Lowes (Nicholasville), RJ Corman/Zaxby’s, and so many more.

For more information follow on Facebook & Instagram: @wilmoresalutetoservice or email wilmoresalutetoservice@gmail.com.