Wilson Fairchild – Country: Songs our Dads Wrote

Wilson Fairchild is a country music duo made up of Wil and Langdon Reid from the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. These two men, referred to as “the Reid boys,” have been writing, performing and playing music together their whole lives. They get their “entertainment chops” honestly. Wil’s dad is Harold Reid and Langdon’s dad is Don Reid of the legendary Statler Brothers.

