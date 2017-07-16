Win, Place, Show 5k

Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

Win, Place, Show 5k

The 2017 Junior National Hereford Expo (JNHE) in Louisville, Ky., will kick off at 7 a.m. on Sunday, July 16, with the Win, Place, Show 5K Race at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

The 5k course will begin at the Broadbent arena, continue past Kentucky Kingdom and follow the Circle of Champions drive throughout the expo center. The race is open to the general public and proceeds support the 2017 JNHE and educational and leadership opportunities for youth through the Hereford Youth Foundation of America (HYFA).

Win, Place, Show 5k sponsors include Boyd Beef Cattle, Mayslick, Ky., Brad Chambliss, Elizabethtown, Ky., Dale Stith, Mayslick, Ky., Don and Carol Green, Munfordville, Ky., Farm Credit Mid-America, Franklin, Ind., Hopper Herefords, Maysville, Ky., Kentucky Hereford Association CHB, Richmond, Ky., Matheny Herefords, Mayslick, Ky., Rockin' C Cattle Company, Bowling Green, Ky., Thomas Farms, Richmond, Ky., and Tim Wolfe, Alexandria, Ky.

The 5k race will have an adult and youth division. Both divisions will begin promptly at 7 a.m. Pre-registration is $30 per runner and day-of registration is $40 per runner. Registration includes a t-shirt. Prizes will be given for the top three runners in each division.

For more information visit herefordjuniornational.com

Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

