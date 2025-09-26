× Expand Winder's Farm Winder's Farm Haunted Character

Winders Farm Hayride, Haunted Manor & Ghost Walks

Beginning September 26 & 27 going thru October 24 & 25

Friday & Saturdays 7PM – 10PM

Ghost Walks – 10PM

$10 – Hayride (NOT haunted) and Haunted Manor

$10 – Ghost Walk

Experience the spine-chilling terror of Winders Farm Haunted Manor, a legendary fright, nestled within the whispering woods of Western Kentucky. This is not your average haunted house! It's journey into a dark and twisted history that has long haunted the locals.

This sprawling, decrepit mansion turned mortuary stands as a testament to the horrors of a bygone era, it is said to be permeated with sorrow and the fury of spirits that refuse to rest, much less leave. As you venture down the winding, fog-laden path, the air grows colder, the silence more unnerving, and the feeling of being watched becomes a suffocating reality.

Beyond the rusted gates, you'll be greeted by a macabre spectacle of terror, meticulously designed to push the boundaries of fear. Navigate the eerie bridge with its towering darkness that conceals more than just your path, and you find yourself with the grotesque and ghastly residents of Winders Farm. Every shadow holds a secret, every creak in the floorboards tells a story, and every corner promises a new and heart-stopping encounter.

Winders Farm is more than just Haunted House; it's a fully immersive, terrifying experience that will leave you questioning what's real and what's a figment of your darkest imagination. Don’t' just hear the folklore and tales from my ancestors, live them.

Are you brave enough to go through this walk?

*Event Note: the hayride is NOT haunted

127 Flat Creek Street, Morton’s Gap, KY

For more information call 270-258-9593.