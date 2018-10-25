Window to War Tour

This tour focuses on a historic Lexington neighborhood and the 18- year-old girl who witnessed the Civil War from the window of her home. Using excerpts from her diary, we will learn about the divided nature of Lexington by touring the Gratz Park neighborhood that was the home of Union supporters, Confederate sympathizers, occupying forces and the “Thunderbolt of the Confederacy”, John Hunt Morgan. Join us as we open a window on the citizens of Civil War Lexington when neutrality was not an option.

This tour is approximately 3 hours and includes a tour of the Hunt-Morgan House and the Lexington Cemetery with some moderate walking. Water and snacks will be provided. We will pick you up at a local hotel or meet you at Gratz Park.

Price $45 (includes fees for historic sites)

For more information call (606) 548-2181 or visit stonefencestours.com