Window to War (Bourbon and Brews on Broadway)

This tour focuses on a historic Lexington neighborhood and the 18- year-old girl who witnessed the Civil War from the window of her home. Using excerpts from her diary, we will learn about the divided nature of Lexington by touring the Gratz Park neighborhood that was the home of Union supporters, Confederate sympathizers, occupying forces and the “Thunderbolt of the Confederacy”, John Hunt Morgan. Join us as we open a window on the citizens of Civil War Lexington when neutrality was not an option. Come and enjoy the history of Gratz Park and then take in one of Lexington premiere events- The Blue Grass Trust for Historic Preservation’s Bourbon and Brews on Broadway.

The tour will start at 4pm in front of Hopemont (Hunt-Morgan House) and will end around 6pm.

Bourbon and Brews on Broadway will begin at 6pm.

Price for BGT members $90 (Includes tour and ticket to the Bourbon and Brews on Broadway)

Price for non-BGT members $100

If you have already purchased your tickets for the Bourbon and Brews on Broadway event contact us at 606-548-2181 or at stonefencestours@yahoo.com

For each person on our tour $15 will be donated to The Bluegrass Trust for Historic Preservation.

For more information call (606) 548-2181 or visit stonefencestours.com