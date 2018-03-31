Join us for the 11th Annual Wine Barrel Tasting for the Springs, which takes place on March 31, 2018 at the following Bluegrass-area wineries:

Black Barn Winery

Chrisman Mill Vineyards

Chuckleberry Farm & Winery

Equus Run Vineyards

First Vineyard Winery

Grimes Mill Winery

Hamon Haven Winery

Harness Edwards Vineyard

Horseshoe Bend Vineyards & Winery

Jean Farris Winery & Bistro

Lovers Leap Vineyards & Winery

McIntyre's Winery and Berries

Prodigy Vineyards & Winery

Rising Sons Winery

Springhill Winery & Plantation

Talon Winery & Vineyards

Wildside Winery & Vineyard

The event takes place at these wineries—just choose your starting place and route. Participants travel in their own vehicles to each ora as many of the sponsoring wineries as they wish for one wine barrel tasting at each winery.

The cost for the Wine Barrel Tasting for the Springs is $20 per person (cash or checks only, please). Participants must be 21 years or older. Please have an ID available at each winery.

All proceeds go to support development and improvements at McConnell Springs Park.

For further information, please call 859-272-0682 or visit www.mcconnellsprings.org