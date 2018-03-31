Join us for the 11th Annual Wine Barrel Tasting for the Springs, which takes place on March 31, 2018 at the following Bluegrass-area wineries:
- Black Barn Winery
- Chrisman Mill Vineyards
- Chuckleberry Farm & Winery
- Equus Run Vineyards
- First Vineyard Winery
- Grimes Mill Winery
- Hamon Haven Winery
- Harness Edwards Vineyard
- Horseshoe Bend Vineyards & Winery
- Jean Farris Winery & Bistro
- Lovers Leap Vineyards & Winery
- McIntyre's Winery and Berries
- Prodigy Vineyards & Winery
- Rising Sons Winery
- Springhill Winery & Plantation
- Talon Winery & Vineyards
- Wildside Winery & Vineyard
The event takes place at these wineries—just choose your starting place and route. Participants travel in their own vehicles to each ora as many of the sponsoring wineries as they wish for one wine barrel tasting at each winery.
The cost for the Wine Barrel Tasting for the Springs is $20 per person (cash or checks only, please). Participants must be 21 years or older. Please have an ID available at each winery.
All proceeds go to support development and improvements at McConnell Springs Park.
For further information, please call 859-272-0682 or visit www.mcconnellsprings.org