Wine Barrel Tasting for the Springs

Participants will travel on their own to 13 different wineries to sample wine that is ready for bottling. They may have the opportunity to meet the winemakers and discuss their favorite subject. Fee: $20. Proceeds benefit McConnell Springs, the site of the naming of Lexington in 1775.

Sponsored by the Friends of McConnell Springs. This is a rain or shine event.

For further information, please call 859-272-0682 or visit mcconnellsprings.org