"Wine Blending Party" at Poca Terra Winery

Poca Terra Winery is hosting a hands-on “Wine Blending Party” from 5:30-7:30pm. Create your perfect red blend at this fun event which includes wine, blending tools, food pairings, and a bottle of your own special blend. Poca Terra Winery is located in Marshall County, halfway between Benton and Symsonia, at 633 Gatlin Road. Tickets available through EventBrite at $65/person. Space is limited! Learn more at pocaterrawinery.com, Facebook, or 270-493-2682.

For more information call 270-493-2682 or visit pocaterrawinery.com