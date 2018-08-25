Wine Over Water

The Purple People Bridge/Newport on the Levee 1 Levee Way, Newport, Kentucky 41071

Wine Over Water

Wine Over Water is a fundraiser for Brighton Center on the Purple People Bridge featuring exquisite local and international wine tastings along with local craft beer, scrumptious food, live entertainment and breathtaking views from the bridge.

 Wine Over Water tickets are now available! $40 in advance and $50 at the door includes six tasting tickets for wine/beer, six food tasting tickets, live entertainment and breathtaking views from the Purple People Bridge.

We have an exciting addition to this year's event! Enjoy a private table for two or four all night in our newly redesigned VIP event area. Includes hands selected wines poured by Sommelier Shannon Depenbrock Hembree of DEPs Fine Wine & Spirits and a personal server to get food, wine, or beer for the evening. Free parking and a special Reidel crystal wine glass are also included. Table for two is $200 and table for four is $400.

For more information visit brightoncenter.com/wineoverwater

The Purple People Bridge/Newport on the Levee 1 Levee Way, Newport, Kentucky 41071
