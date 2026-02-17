× Expand Created by Bullitt County Tourism Flyer

🍷🥃🍺 Who’s ready for the 3rd Annual Wine, Whiskey & Ale Fest 2026?! 🍷🥃🍺

📅 April 25, 2026

⏰ 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM

📍 150 Frank E. Simon Avenue

Join us as we celebrate the incredible stops along the Bullitt County Tourism Wine, Whiskey & Ale Trail! This event shines a spotlight on some of the amazing local partners that make Bullitt County a must-visit destination, including:

• Brooks Hill Winery

• Cox’s Creek Distilling Co.

• Crume Haven Winery

• Forest Edge Winery

• Four Roses Warehouse & Bottling

• Gallant Fox Brewing Co.

• James B. Beam Distilling Co.

• Salt River Brewing Co.

• Wight-Meyer Winery

🎶 Live music by Exit 105 Band

🚚 Food trucks on site

🍷 Tastings, great drinks, and a fun atmosphere!

🎟 Ticket Options:

• Pre-Sale Tasting Armband – $15 (goes up to $20 day of event)

• General Admission – $10 (for those who prefer to purchase drinks individually)

• DD (Designated Driver) – $5 (No drink purchases permitted)

👉 Get your tickets here:

https://events.ticketleap.com/events/optionsunlimited

❤️ Supporting our 2026 Non-Profit: Options Unlimited, Inc.

Options Unlimited provides vital services and support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, helping empower independence, inclusion, and opportunities within our community. Your attendance helps support their important mission right here in Bullitt County!

Come join the fun, taste a little of Bullitt County, and enjoy an evening of great music, drinks, and community spirit!

⚠️ All food trucks are secured, and we are not accepting regular vendors for this event.

For more information call 502-543-8656. or visit travelbullitt.org