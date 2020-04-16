Wine & Words Series

The Little Kentucky River Winery 205 E. Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Wine & Words Series at Little Kentucky River Winery

Join the Oldham County History Center for Wine & Words at The Little Kentucky River Winery as it presents Bob Thompson, author of "Stitched Together: Stories of a Kentucky Life." Admission is $15 members/$17 non-members and includes lunch. Wine is available for purchase. Reservations are recommended, please call 502.222.0826. 

For more information call (502) 222-0286

Info

The Little Kentucky River Winery 205 E. Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Education & Learning, History, Talks & Readings
