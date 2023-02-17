Wine & Workshops: Speed Fascinator Workshop with Feathers
Judith M Millinery Supply House 115 E. Main St., La Grange, Kentucky 40031
$75 per person
Workshop begins with a tour of Judith M Millinery Supply to learn why they are 1 of 3 supply houses left in the US. In this two-hour Speed Hat Making Workshop you will learn how to manipulate feathers into beautiful and unique creations. Fascinator bases and feather will be provided and each participant will also receive 10% off any items purchased within Judith M Millinery Supply House, if participants would like to add additional embellishments.
Wine and other beverages will be provided or participants may bring their own.
For more information, please call 260.499.4407 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/