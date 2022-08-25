× Expand Judith M Millinery Supply House Wine & Workshops: Speed Fascinator Workshop with Feathers

$65 per person

Start with a tour of the Judith M Millinery Supply and learn why they are 1 of 3 supply houses left in the US. In this 2 hour Speed Hat Making Workshop participants will learn how to manipulate feathers into beautiful feather floral creations. Fascinator bases and feathers will be provided to create your very own fascinator. Each attendee will also receive 10% off any items purchased within the Judith M Millinery Supply House, if they would like to add additional items to their fascinator. Please bring a pair of embroidery scissors.

Wine and other beverages will be provided. Feel free to also bring your own.

For more information, please call 260.499.4407 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/