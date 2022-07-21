× Expand Judith M Millinery Wine & Workshops: Speed Fascinator Workshop with Horsehair

Start the evening with a tour of the Judith M Millinery Supply and learn why they are 1 of 3 supply houses left in the US. In this 2 hour Speed Hat Making Workshop participants will learn how to manipulate horsehair into beautiful and unique creations. Fascinator bases and horsehair will be provided to create your own fascinator. Each attendee will also receive 10% off any items purchased within the Judith M Millinery Supply House, if you would like to add additional items to your fascinator. Wine and other beverages will be provided. Feel free to also bring your own.

For more information please call 260.499.4407 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/