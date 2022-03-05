× Expand Judith M Millinery Speed Fascinator Workshop

Wine & Workshops: Speed Fascinator Workshop w/Jenny Pfanenstiel

Learn from Master Milliner and Featured Milliner of the 148th Kentucky Derby, Jenny Pfanenstiel on how to create a sculpted horsehair fascinator. In this 2 hour Speed Hat Making Workshop Jenny will demonstrate how to manipulate horsehair into beautiful and unique creations. Fascinator bases and horsehair will be provided to create your very own fascinator. Each attendee will also receive 10% off any items purchased within the Judith M Millinery Supply House, if you would like to add additional items to your fascinator.

Wine and other beverages will be provided.

This workshop will start with a tour of the NEW Judith M Millinery Supply House where you will be able to see up close the different millinery materials used to make hats from scratch. Each attendee will receive 10% off of materials purchased for the workshop and to take home.

Wine will be provided.

Covid Protocol: We ask that if you are not fully vaccinated, to please wear a mask during your time here. We appreciate your cooperation.

Please note, due to preparing materials for each student ahead of time, there are no refunds. If an emergency shall arise, I am more than happy to reschedule with you.

$65.00 per person

For more information call (260) 499-4407 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/