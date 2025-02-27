× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve On a Wing: Monarch Migration in Mexico with Tavia

On a Wing: Monarch Migration in Mexico with Tavia

FREE/Donations encouraged: $15/person, $10/members, Children 6 and younger are FREE.

Creasey Mahan’s Executive Director, Tavia Cathcart Brown, visited four of the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserves in Michoacán and the State of Mexico. She will tell about her adventures while touring the overwintering grounds of these fluttering beauties. Through photos and videos, participants will witness the breathtaking experience of seeing millions of monarchs burst into flight. Tavia will highlight the annual migration cycle, described as “an endangered phenomenon” due to being dependent on conservation of habitats across three countries: Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/