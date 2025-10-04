× Expand Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission Wings Over Western KY

Wings Over Western Kentucky

On Saturday, October 4th at the Madisonville Regional Airport in Madisonville, KY, the sky will come alive with color, light, noise, and pyro, as the 2025 Wings Over Western Kentucky hosts it's first ever twilight and night air show.

As the sun sets, the twilight show will feature over an hour of action-packed world-class flying by international air show performers from across the United States and Canada. As the sun disappears beyond the horizon, the night air show kicks off featuring some of the planet's finest night aerobatic performers, skydivers, a jet truck, and a choreographed pyrotechnic finale by OnFinalFX.

There will be local food and dessert vendors along with a kid’s area, making it a great day for the whole family. Be sure to arrive early to get parked and enjoy the local vendors before the flying display begins. Don’t forget to bring your own chairs to enjoy the show!

This FREE community event is the perfect outing for families, aviation enthusiasts, photographers, and all of those who seek the thrill of aviation, art, and production.

Day Show Performer List:

Team Fastrax Flag Jump

Nathan Hammond Super Chipmunk

Dragon's Fyre Jet Truck

Mike & Sam Trygvasson Wingwalking

Kyle Fowler Long EZ

Wild Blue RV-8A

Thom Richard FM-2 Wildcat Demo

RJ Gritter Decathlon

Night Show Performer List:

Dragon's Fyre Jet Truck

Team Fastrax Pyro Jump

Mike & Sam Trygvason Showcat Pyro

Wild Blue RV-8A "Salute to First Responders"

Kyle Fowler Long EZ

Nathan Hammond Super Chipmunk

OnFinalFX Pyrotechnic Finale

Event Schedule:

Gates Open – 2:00 PM

Air Show – 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Gates Close – 8:15 PM

For more information call 270-824-2100 or visit wingsoverwesternkentucky.com/