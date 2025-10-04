Wings Over Western Kentucky
Madisonville Regional Airport 162 Airport Rd., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
On Saturday, October 4th at the Madisonville Regional Airport in Madisonville, KY, the sky will come alive with color, light, noise, and pyro, as the 2025 Wings Over Western Kentucky hosts it's first ever twilight and night air show.
As the sun sets, the twilight show will feature over an hour of action-packed world-class flying by international air show performers from across the United States and Canada. As the sun disappears beyond the horizon, the night air show kicks off featuring some of the planet's finest night aerobatic performers, skydivers, a jet truck, and a choreographed pyrotechnic finale by OnFinalFX.
There will be local food and dessert vendors along with a kid’s area, making it a great day for the whole family. Be sure to arrive early to get parked and enjoy the local vendors before the flying display begins. Don’t forget to bring your own chairs to enjoy the show!
This FREE community event is the perfect outing for families, aviation enthusiasts, photographers, and all of those who seek the thrill of aviation, art, and production.
Day Show Performer List:
Team Fastrax Flag Jump
Nathan Hammond Super Chipmunk
Dragon's Fyre Jet Truck
Mike & Sam Trygvasson Wingwalking
Kyle Fowler Long EZ
Wild Blue RV-8A
Thom Richard FM-2 Wildcat Demo
RJ Gritter Decathlon
Night Show Performer List:
Dragon's Fyre Jet Truck
Team Fastrax Pyro Jump
Mike & Sam Trygvason Showcat Pyro
Wild Blue RV-8A "Salute to First Responders"
Kyle Fowler Long EZ
Nathan Hammond Super Chipmunk
OnFinalFX Pyrotechnic Finale
Event Schedule:
Gates Open – 2:00 PM
Air Show – 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Gates Close – 8:15 PM
For more information call 270-824-2100 or visit wingsoverwesternkentucky.com/