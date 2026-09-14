× Expand City of Madisonville Air show 2026 (FACEBOOK) - GENERAL Wings Over Western KY Infographic

Get ready to look to the skies! The Wings Over Western Kentucky Air Show returns to Madisonville Regional Airport, 162 Airport Road, Madisonville, KY 42431 on Saturday, October 10, 2026, for an unforgettable day of aviation, aerobatics, history, and family fun.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with gates opening at 10:00 a.m. and flying beginning at 12:30 p.m.

This year’s air show will bring an exciting mix of world-class skydivers, aerobatic performers, formation flying, historic military aircraft, and more to the skies over Madisonville.

2026 Featured Performers and Aircraft Include:

Team Fastrax – America’s Skydiving Team – One of the nation’s premier professional skydiving teams, bringing precision, excitement, and high-flying action to Madisonville.

Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-17F Fresco – Experience the speed, sound, and power of this legendary jet fighter.

Commemorative Air Force’s P-51 Mustang – Red Tail – A legendary World War II aircraft honoring the history and legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen.

NextGen Eagles Aerobatic Team – An exciting aerobatic team bringing precision formation flying and thrilling maneuvers to the sky.

Beechcraft C-45 Expeditor – A historic military aircraft with a rich aviation legacy.

Skyliners T-34 Formation Team – Precision formation flying featuring the iconic T-34.

Jerry “Jive” Kerby – North American T-28 Trojan – A powerful warbird performance showcasing the capabilities of this historic military trainer.

Doug Litton – Extra 300 – High-energy aerobatics featuring speed, precision, and incredible maneuvers.

Erik Edgren – Taylorcraft – A unique performance demonstrating impressive skill and the versatility of this classic aircraft.

Douglas AC-47 Spooky Gunship – A historic military aircraft offering spectators an opportunity to experience an important piece of aviation history.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early to allow plenty of time to enter the event and find a great viewing spot before flying begins at 12:30 p.m. Attendees should bring lawn chairs and blankets and settle in for an exciting day at the airport.

From historic aircraft and precision formation flying to skydiving and breathtaking aerobatics, Wings Over Western Kentucky is a great time for the whole family and an opportunity to experience aviation up close right here in Madisonville.