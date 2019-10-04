× Expand WINNIE THE POOH KIDS (OCT 4-13) WINNIE THE POOH KIDS (OCT 4-13)

WINNIE THE POOH KIDS

Presented by the Spotlight Acting School.

Performed by students ages 4-9.

Welcome to the Hundred Acre Wood, where Winnie the Pooh is once again in search of honey. Along the way, he meets his pals, Tigger, Piglet, Rabbit, and Owl, but soon discovers that Christopher Robin has been captured by the mysterious Backson! As they prepare for a rescue operation, the animals learn about teamwork, friendship and, of course… sharing snacks.

Friday, Oct 4 – 6:30 pm

Saturday, Oct 5 – 6:30 pm

Sunday, Oct 6 – 2:00 pm

Friday, Oct 11 – 6:30 pm

Saturday, Oct 12 – 6:30 pm

Sunday, Oct 13 – 2:00 pm

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com