Winter Foray: Raptors of Bernheim

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Winter Foray: Raptors of Bernheim

January 14, 2017 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

This guided tour leads to an observation spot used to view eagles and other raptors that make Bernheim their home during the cold months of winter. Wear sturdy shoes and dress for the weather.

Meet at the Visitor Center for shuttle

Bernheim Members $10; Non-members $15

Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. on the day prior to start of program; call (502) 955-8512. In event of severe weather this tour may be rescheduled. $5 weekend fee applies to Non-Members.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

