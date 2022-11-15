× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Winter in Kentucky Gallery 104 Artists Boutique

November 15 – January 7, 2023

FREE admission

The 7th Annual Winter in Kentucky Gallery 104 Artists Boutique will take place in downtown La Grange from Nov. 15 - Jan. 7, 2023 at Gallery 104 in La Grange, KY. The gallery is a non-profit art gallery run by the Arts Association of Oldham County featuring local and regional artists’ work. This is an excellent opportunity to find original art for holiday gifts by AAOC artists represented in Gallery 104. Represented will be high quality original artwork at very reasonable prices.

A full range of gift-appropriate art at all price points is for sale. A variety of different art mediums are represented in Winter in Kentucky, suitable for holiday gift such as pottery, sculpture, fabric, glass, fiber, painting, wood, jewelry, photography and multimedia. Prices for artwork in Winter in Kentucky generally range from $10 up to $500. This show gives AAOC artists the opportunity to display additional inventory during the holidays. Shop for one-of-a-kind gifts from local artists and support a local non-profit organization.

For more information call (502) 222-3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/