Arts Association of Oldham County Winter in Kentucky

Winter in Kentucky at Gallery 104

This 8th annual holiday boutique features the work of local artists at Gallery 104 in La Grange from November 21st – January 6th, 2024 - only 8 more days left! This is an excellent opportunity to find original art for the perfect holiday gift-giving by the Arts Association of Oldham County artists represented in Gallery 104. Gallery 104 is open Tuesday – Sat. from 10 am - 4 pm.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/