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Step into a storybook winter world at Winter’s Gift, a holiday art exhibition inspired by life’s journeys, memories, and friendships. Explore original artwork and handmade gifts by local artists, each offering a little wonder and something meaningful to share. Come wander through the story—you never know what treasures you’ll find along the way!

For more information call 859-254-5501 or visit theartistsattic.org