Winter Star Stories and Sky Watch at Bernheim

Winter Star Stories and Sky Watch
February 3 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Join Volunteer Naturalists and the Louisville Astronomical Society to view brilliant stars and constellations of winter through telescopes, along with a crescent moon, Mars and Venus. If overcast, a virtual astronomy program will be presented inside the Garden Pavillion.
Registration and payment due by 4:00 p.m. on the day prior to the start of the program. No pets please. The Night Hikes often fill up quickly, so don’t wait! Call (502) 955- 8512 for last minute changes due to weather. Star Stories & Sky Watch Nights happen rain or shine, but weather may necessitate an alternative indoor astronomy program.
Bernheim Members $10; Non – Members $12
For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map
