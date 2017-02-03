Winter Star Stories and Sky Watch at Bernheim

to Google Calendar - Winter Star Stories and Sky Watch at Bernheim - 2017-02-03 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Star Stories and Sky Watch at Bernheim - 2017-02-03 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Star Stories and Sky Watch at Bernheim - 2017-02-03 18:00:00 iCalendar - Winter Star Stories and Sky Watch at Bernheim - 2017-02-03 18:00:00

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Winter Star Stories and Sky Watch

February 3 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Join Volunteer Naturalists and the Louisville Astronomical Society to view brilliant stars and constellations of winter through telescopes, along with a crescent moon, Mars and Venus. If overcast, a virtual astronomy program will be presented inside the Garden Pavillion.

Registration and payment due by 4:00 p.m. on the day prior to the start of the program. No pets please. The Night Hikes often fill up quickly, so don’t wait! Call (502) 955- 8512 for last minute changes due to weather. Star Stories & Sky Watch Nights happen rain or shine, but weather may necessitate an alternative indoor astronomy program.

Bernheim Members $10; Non – Members $12

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Info

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map

Outdoor

Visit Event Website

502-955-8512

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Winter Star Stories and Sky Watch at Bernheim - 2017-02-03 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Star Stories and Sky Watch at Bernheim - 2017-02-03 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Star Stories and Sky Watch at Bernheim - 2017-02-03 18:00:00 iCalendar - Winter Star Stories and Sky Watch at Bernheim - 2017-02-03 18:00:00

Tags

Current Issue

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

January 16, 2017

Tuesday

January 17, 2017

Wednesday

January 18, 2017

Thursday

January 19, 2017

Friday

January 20, 2017

Saturday

January 21, 2017

Sunday

January 22, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™