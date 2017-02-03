Winter Star Stories and Sky Watch at Bernheim

Winter Star Stories and Sky Watch

February 3 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Join Volunteer Naturalists and the Louisville Astronomical Society to view brilliant stars and constellations of winter through telescopes, along with a crescent moon, Mars and Venus. If overcast, a virtual astronomy program will be presented inside the Garden Pavillion.

Registration and payment due by 4:00 p.m. on the day prior to the start of the program. No pets please. The Night Hikes often fill up quickly, so don’t wait! Call (502) 955- 8512 for last minute changes due to weather. Star Stories & Sky Watch Nights happen rain or shine, but weather may necessitate an alternative indoor astronomy program.

Bernheim Members $10; Non – Members $12

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org