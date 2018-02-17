Winter Star Stories & Sky Watch

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Winter Star Stories & Sky Watch

February 17 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Join Volunteer Naturalists and the Louisville Astronomical Society (LAS) to see brilliant stars and constellations of winter through the telescopes graciously provided by LAS. If overcast, a virtual astronomy program will be presented inside the Garden Pavilion.

Bernheim Members $10; Non-Members $12; $5 per car weekend environmental fee for Non-Members still applies

Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. the day prior to program by calling (502) 955-8512. Space is limited. Ages 8 and up. No pets allowed. Dress for the weather; it can get chilly when the sun goes down.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
502-955-8512
