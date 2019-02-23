× Expand Lexpecto Patronum The Winter Wizarding Waltz: A Sweet Soiree Saturday, Feb. 23rd, 2019 6 PM - 10 PM Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning Lexington, KY Tickets: $65 includes dinner, local entertainment, and selective Harry Potter vendors

The Winter Wizarding Waltz: A Sweet Soiree

The Winter Wizarding Waltz celebrates its fifth anniversary with an immersive wizarding village with live entertainment, food stalls and handcrafted market. The annual event has become an experience like none other, incorporating a new thematic aspect of the Harry Potter universe at each event. This year's theme is: The Sweet Soiree - a tribute to magical sweets and treats.

This evening features wizard themed meals from local restaurants Ranada Riley and Atomic Ramen (your tickets INCLUDE knuts and galleons for your meals - you choose how to spend them!), live musical entertainment, special performances by March Madness Marching Band, Mecca Live Studio And Gallery's Rakadu dancers, movement continuum, and PlayThink along with tea leaf readings by North Star Muse and a handcrafted Horizont Alley Market straight out of the pages of Harry Potter, with Kentucky artisans and their handcrafted wares.

Lexpecto Patronum Patronum is based on a spell cast by wizards in the Harry Potter universe that evokes a positive energy force. A chapter of the Harry Potter Alliance, Lexpecto Patronum works to be a force of positive energy in the Lexington community. This event raises funds for the organization, which has worked with countless community organizations throughout Lexington in the areas of racial justice, gender equity, environmental justice, lgbtqiap* equality, literacy, youth advocacy, the arts, and media reform.

*this is a 14 and up event

Cost/Cover:$65

For more information call 859-797-3059