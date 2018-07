Winterfair 2018

The 41st annual Winterfair, a juried fair of fine art and fine craft by nearly 250 artists from across the country, features fine jewelry, functional pottery, blown glass, wearable art, sculpture, painting, photography and more.

Winterfair is open Nov 23 and Nov 24 10am - 5pm, and Nov 25 11am - 4pm.

Admission is $7 per person at the door. 12 and under are free. Members of Ohio Designer Craftsmen and Ohio Craft Museum are free.

For more information visit winterfair.org