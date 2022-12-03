WinterFair 2022-Uncommon Gifts for Uncommon People

50+ juried artists will display jewelry, textiles, wearable art, pottery, art glass, paintings, and more. Art items are offered at all price points – just in time for the holiday giving season.

Festival hours: 2pm–7pm on Friday, December 2nd; 9am–4pm on Saturday, December 3rd.

Art raffle supporting a charity donation: "Stitch". Art items are donated by the generous artists, and you just might take home the very piece you want.

· The Roberta Marx Gallery is the entrance hallway and will display artwork by All Peoples members. Many of these artists will have their own WinterFair booths or will display more creations for sale in the Member Gift Shop. The church attracts all kinds of creative people, so the variety is amazing.

· Food including vegetarian soups, chili, burgers and yummy desserts, along with a quiet café for resting and eating. Repicci’s Italian Ice and Gelato food truck including coffee, hot chocolate.

· The Member Gallery Gift Shop Art work here is made by All Peoples artists, many of whom have work in the Gallery. You’ll find a remarkable variety at reasonable prices. Sales from the gift shop support both the artists and All Peoples.

For more information call 502-425-6943 or visit allpeoplesuu.com/winterfair-2022/