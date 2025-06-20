× Expand WISE BIRD CIDER Wise Bird Cider's 6 Year Anniversary Party!

Wise Bird Cider's 6 Year Anniversary Party!

Join us June 20th, 21st, and 22nd -- Friday, Saturday, and Sunday -- for a six year anniversary celebration of epic proportions! We’ll have: LIVE MUSIC FOOD SPECIALS NEW CIDERS FAMILY FRIENDLY ACTIVITIES LOCAL VENDORS THEMED TRIVIA FLASH TATTOOS...and so much more!

FRIDAY NIGHT: Live Music with The Other Brothers Band from 7pm onward

SATURDAY: All day and into the night!

12n: Release of Short Stories No. 6 (limited) & Luke's Small Batch "Birch, please!"

12-5p: Celebrity Dunk Tank Fundraiser for Black Soil KY and Feed The Kids Fund for Fayette County Schools Lunch Fund / Dalhus Fund

12-4p: $4 Ciders for 4 hours & food special

12-4p: On the Move Art Studio - kids art activities! Twist & Shout Balloon Tying, and more!

12-4pm: Black Soil Market Pop-Up: local goodies like coffee, honey, candles and veggies!

12-4pm: Dalhus Fudge Pop Up: All that delicious fudge available right here in the taproom

9pm-Midnight: Night Owl silent disco

SUNDAY: Onsite tattoos and Harry Potter themed trivia at 6pm! Learn about CASA from CASA volunteers from 12-4pm.

We’re so ready to celebrate this milestone—and we wouldn’t be able to do it without all of you! Cheers to 6 years, and to many more.

NOTE: PARKING IS FREE, QR CODES DO NOT GO INTO EFFECT UNTIL JULY, AND IS STILL FREE WITH UNLIMITED VALIDATION FROM WISE BIRD

For more information call 202-527-4182 or visit wisebirdcider.com