The Wish You Weres LIVE at Paducah Beer Werks

For the first time in over a decade, The Wish You Weres will perform live. Also appearing: Uncle Skunkle and the Scarecrow Family Band and the female fronted Shark Week. Tickets available at the door

For more information, please call 270.933.1265 or visit paducahbeerwerks.com/