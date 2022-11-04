The Wish You Weres LIVE at Paducah Beer Werks
The Wish You Weres LIVE at Paducah Beer Werks
For the first time in over a decade, The Wish You Weres will perform live. Also appearing: Uncle Skunkle and the Scarecrow Family Band and the female fronted Shark Week. Tickets available at the door
For more information, please call 270.933.1265 or visit paducahbeerwerks.com/
Paducah Beer Werks 301 North 4th Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42002
