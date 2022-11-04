The Wish You Weres LIVE at Paducah Beer Werks

Paducah Beer Werks 301 North 4th Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42002

The Wish You Weres LIVE at Paducah Beer Werks

For the first time in over a decade, The Wish You Weres will perform live. Also appearing: Uncle Skunkle and the Scarecrow Family Band and the female fronted Shark Week. Tickets available at the door

For more information, please call 270.933.1265 or visit paducahbeerwerks.com/

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
270.933.1265
