Wizards! Summer at Joseph-Beth

Wednesday, July 27 at 2pm ET

Location: Joseph-Beth Rookwood & Lexington

Join us for Wizards! – part of our Summer at Joseph-Beth series. Complete the registration form below that corresponds to your Joseph-Beth location.

Join us for special Harry Potter storytime, crafts, and more!

$25 per child per camp

Age range: 9-12

Activities to include: Draw your Patronus, storytime, craft, scavenger hunt, snack, and more!

*We are limiting class size to a max of 15. We will operate according to state health orders that are in force at the time of the camp. Camps will last 90 minutes. Parents are requested to stay near Joseph-Beth/Bronte Bistro during the camp.

For more information, please call 513-396-8960 or visit.josephbeth.com/event/wizards-summer-joseph-beth