WKMS to Air Vintage Hitchcock Radio Play

WKMS will air Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play, written by Joe Landry and performed by students in the Murray State University theatre arts program, on Friday, October 29 at 7 p.m.

Spies, murder, love, and other trademarks of Alfred Hitchcock come to life in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast of the master of suspense's earlier films. Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play includes the triple feature of The Lodger, Sabotage and The 39 Steps. The show recreates a daring train chase, a serial killer's ominous presence, and a devastating explosion through the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring. It even includes vintage commercials.

