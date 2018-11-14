University of Louisville's Women’s Empowerment Luncheon

Women’s Empowerment Luncheon

Ashley D. Anderson, women’s health nurse practitioner and co-owner of Athena Health and Wellness, will be the keynote speaker Nov. 14 at the annual Women’s Empowerment Luncheon for the University of Louisville Women’s Center.

The 11:30 a.m. talk at the University Club, 200 E. Brandeis Ave. is entitled “Against All Odds.”

Anderson received her undergraduate nursing degree from Berea College, where she was a record-holding captain for the college’s women basketball team. She received her master’s and doctoral degrees in nursing and women’s health from UofL.

Anderson manages Athena Health and Wellness and practices as a women’s health nurse practitioner there. She is also a co-owner and stylist at AFM Threads. She’s been a model, actress, radio personality, 2013 Ms. Kentucky United States, Miss Black Ohio 2010 and Miss University of Louisville 2008.

The Women’s Center will present several awards at the luncheon including The Tachau Gender Equity Award and Essay Contest and the Dr. M. Celeste Nichols Award. The annual Women’s Empowerment Award will be presented to Robin R. Harris, Public Service Librarian at UofL’s Law Library.

Luncheon cost is $60 per person. Reservations accepted through Nov. 7 by calling 502-852-8976.

For more information visit louisville.edu