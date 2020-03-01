Women’s History Month Offerings at Ashland

Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate proudly celebrates Women’s History Month in March with targeted activities and special offers.

Women's Voices Tour

The Women’s Voices tour focuses on nine women of Ashland who span a century of social, cultural and political evolution. As you visit the rooms they inhabited, you’ll hear their voices… the causes they championed, the challenges they faced and the heartache they suffered. The tour also explores the changing role of women from the early 19th century to the mid-20th century.

When: Fridays and Saturdays at 2:30 pm

Length of Tour: 45 minutes to 1 hour

Price: $15 Adults/$12 AAA/ $7 Students/ Age 5 & under free

Group Tours (Women's History Month Discount = $20 off in the month of March)

"Never a Braver Spirit: The Legacy of Madeline McDowell Breckinridge" Exhibit

The life and legacy of Madeline McDowell Breckinridge is housed in Ashland’s temporary exhibit space. “Madge” was a remarkable woman whose work as a progressive reformer and champion of Women’s Suffrage continues to bear fruit today. Through more than 30 artifacts, this new exhibit explores her life and accomplishments and sheds light on the legacy of the one member of Henry Clay’s family who has come closest to approaching Clay’s own achievements. This exhibit also connects Ashland with the larger commemoration of the centennial of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote, which will take place in 2020. Thanks to the University of Kentucky Library Department of Special Collections and Digital Projects and the Kentucky Historical Society for loans to the exhibit.

Free—Open During Museum Hours

For more information call (859) 266-8581 or visit henryclay.org