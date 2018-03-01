Women’s Work: Quilt Art Exhibit

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Women’s Work: Quilt Art 

Women’s Work: Quilt Art by Rebekka Seigel. Women’s Work is a series of 13 quilts depicting famous women of the 20th century. The series is similar to paper dolls in that smaller quilts attach to, or dress up, a larger one. This is the second time Women’s Work has been on exhibit at the History Center.

Museum hours are: Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Sundays Noon – 4 p.m. Admission prices are $8 for adults; $6 for Veterans, seniors (60 and over) and children/students. A paid membership to the Oldham County Historical Society includes free museum admission.  

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org    

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
