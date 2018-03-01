Women’s Work: Quilt Art Exhibit

Women’s Work: Quilt Art

Women’s Work: Quilt Art by Rebekka Seigel. Women’s Work is a series of 13 quilts depicting famous women of the 20th century. The series is similar to paper dolls in that smaller quilts attach to, or dress up, a larger one. This is the second time Women’s Work has been on exhibit at the History Center.

