Women in American Whiskey event with Susan Reigler

Oxmoor Bourbon Company 720 Oxmoor Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40222

Celebrate Women's History Month and learn about women’s influential role in American whiskey with a guided tasting from bourbon author and authority Susan Reigler.

Tickets are $50 per person and include light bites and tastings in the library at Oxmoor. Cocktails and bottles will be available for purchase afterwards.

To purchase tickets, visit oxmoorbourbon.com/visit/#id=women-in-american-whiskey.

For more information call 502-426-2126 or visit oxmoorbourbon.com

Education & Learning, Food & Drink, History
502-426-2126
