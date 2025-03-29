× Expand Oxmoor Library at Oxmoor

Women in American Whiskey event with Susan Reigler

Celebrate Women's History Month and learn about women’s influential role in American whiskey with a guided tasting from bourbon author and authority Susan Reigler.

Tickets are $50 per person and include light bites and tastings in the library at Oxmoor. Cocktails and bottles will be available for purchase afterwards.

To purchase tickets, visit oxmoorbourbon.com/visit/#id=women-in-american-whiskey.

For more information call 502-426-2126 or visit oxmoorbourbon.com