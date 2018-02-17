Women Artists in the Age of Impressionism at the Speed

Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky

Women Artists in the Age of Impressionism at the Speed

The groundbreaking exhibition Women Artists in the Age of Impressionism broadly surveys a key chapter in art history in which an international group of female artists overcame gender-based restrictions to make remarkable creative strides. Featuring more than eighty paintings by thirty-seven artists from thirteen countries, drawn from prominent collections across the United States and abroad, this exhibition presents renowned artists such as Berthe Morisot (French), Mary Cassatt (American), and Rosa Bonheur (French) alongside lesser-known yet equally important peers including Anna Ancher (Danish), Lilla Cabot Perry (American), and Paula Modersohn-Becker (German).

For more information call  (502) 634-2700 or visit speedmuseum.org

Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky
