Women on the Frontier 2022

April 23, 24

Gates open at 9 a.m. Activities until 7 p.m.

Fort Boonesborough State Park

Workshops begin on Sat., April 23 at 10 a.m. with “Til Death do us Part” until 5 p.m. when fort closes to public. Dinner for participants only. Event wraps up on Sunday. Ongoing events include tomahawk throwing, blacksmithing, spinning. Guest presenters include: Pam Eddy, retired NPS ranger at Cumberland Gap National Park; Kristi Heasley, long time re-enactor and President of The Fort Boonesborough Foundation; Debbi Jenkins-Bales will be volunteering with Birthing Kentucky; Jackie Ginter will be volunteering with lighting; Larry Ginter will be volunteering during the firearms segment with ball molding and shooting; Brenda Rice will be volunteering in the tavern; and Shelly Graves will be volunteering with the onsite cooking.

Special highlight will be “Dolly’s Tears” at 3:30 p.m. on Sat. Elizabeth Lawson will be appearing as Dolly, an enslaved woman who lived at Fort Boonesborough and one of the first females to arrive at the Fort with Boone and the axemen. Lawson also portrays Charlotte Dupuy for the Kentucky Humanities Council Chautauqua program. All visitors welcome. Regular fort admission applies.”

Register at: https://www.fortboonesboroughlivinghistory.org/

For more information call 859.527.3131 or visit fortboonesboroughlivinghistory.org